HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste is a big hit in Hubballi

July 29, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Hubballi

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste contest in Hubballi on Saturday. 

Winners of The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste contest in Hubballi on Saturday. 

A record number of people thronged the venue of the preliminary round of The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste cooking contest in Hubballi on Saturday, making it a full house event.

The rules were simple yet challenging and the contestants put up a tough fight. The participants had to cook a traditional Kannada dish or give an interesting twist to a recipe and bring it to the venue.

Sneha Paltankar, who was the winner of this round, impressed the judges with her wholesome vegetarian thali.

The first runner-up Suma Angadi made an impressive ragi holige. The second runner-up Pushpa Basawaraj made panchastana sridhanya recipes.

Celebrity chefs Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Murali Subha Rajashekar; Shafiqur Rahman, General Manager, Events, The Hindu Group; Krishnaraj - RKG Partner; Malla Reddy, TSM from Butterfly; Rohit, sales officer from Bambino; Pramod Betagiri, field officer from Everest, and Venugopal, Gold Winner distributor, felicitated the winners.

The grand finale in Bengaluru will be held on September 16.

Celebrity chefs Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar will judge the dishes and announce the winners.

The winner will get ₹1 lakh. The second prize will be ₹60,000, and the third prize will be ₹40,000.

Our State Our Taste is presented by Gold Winner, co-presented by RKG, powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parrys Sugar, and Everest. The vermicelli partner is Bambino. The television partner is Siri Kannada.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.