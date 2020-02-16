The Hindu Young World painting contest to be held in Hubballi today

Budding artists from schools in north Karnataka districts will get an opportunity to showcase their talent at The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2020 to be held here on Sunday [February 16].

The regional final of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition will be held this time at KLE Society’s Sri Kadasiddeshwar Arts and H.S. Kotambri Science Institute at Vidyanagar here.

The competition will be held in two categories – junior (classes 4 to 6) and senior (classes 7 to 9). While the competition will begin at 10 a.m., the students are requested to be present at the venue by 9.30 a.m. for spot registration. The competition will begin at 10 a.m. sharp and the topic will be given at the venue before the start.

Drawing sheets will be provided and participants need to bring their own painting materials. Participants are instructed to avoid use of sketch pens and marker pens. The paintings become the sole property of The Hindu and will not be returned.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on the same day at the same venue at 1 pm and senior artist M.J. Banglewale will be the chief guest. The winners will receive trophies, certificates and prizes. All the participants will receive participation certificates.

Sponsors

National Insurance is the Regional Sponsor for the event. KLE Society’s Sri Kadasiddeshwar Arts and H.S. Kotambri Science Institute is the venue partner.

For registration and further details contact Appanna G. Metri (9449281773) and Manjunath Kusabi (9342933206).