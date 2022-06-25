The Hindu BusinessLine to host MSME growth conclave tomorrow

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are considered to be the strong pillars of the Indian economy. From providing employment opportunities to nearly 12 crore workers to contributing 30% of India’s GDP and 45% of the country’s exports, MSMEs serve as the crucial growth drivers of the Indian economy.

As a tribute to the contribution of small businesses and entrepreneurs, The Hindu BusinessLine will host ‘MSME Growth Conclave’ on June 27 in Bengaluru to commemorate International MSME Day. The conclave is powered by Dell Technologies Intel Evo vPro platform in association with Canara Bank. The event will discuss about how MSMEs can contribute more to the India growth story and how they can re-imagine their businesses by leveraging technology and innovation.

This event brings together MSMEs from various fields to celebrate the spirit of MSMEs and their resilience in emerging stronger from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT, Higher Education, Skilling, Science & Technology, will deliver the inaugural address. It will be followed by two power-packed panel discussions on topics ‘Integrating MSME’s Into the India Growth Story’ and ‘Role of Technology in Transforming MSMEs’.

The speakers include Ravi Machani, MD, Machani Group; Anant Koppar, serial entrepreneur and former president, Bangalore Chamber of Industry & Commerce; Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO of Simple Energy; D.V. Manjunatha, founder & MD of Emmvee Group; Vineet Rao, CEO, Dealshare; Khilan Haria, SVP & Head payments, products, Razorpay; Radhesh Shankaranarayanan, Director & GM - Medium Business India, Dell; and Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO supply growth, Meesho.

State Bank of India, Government of Karnataka Department of Industries & Commerce, & SSVM Institutions Coimbatore are the associate sponsors for the conclave. Luxury partner is BMW Navnit Motors and radio partner is Radio City.

The event will be live streamed on www.thehindubusinessline.com/