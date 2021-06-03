Textile industry fined

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has imposed a penalty of ₹15,000 on Himatsingka, a textile industry in Hassan, for allowing employees more than the prescribed limit to be carried on its buses. The company operates its own business to ferry its employees.

In a communiqué to media in Hassan on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner said that the administration has taken note of the industry violating the guidelines while arranging transporation for its employees. The staff members did not maintain social distancing and also, they did not wear face masks.

Earlier, the district administration had issued notice to the firm and imposed fine after getting a response to the notice.