Karnataka

Textile industry fined

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has imposed a penalty of ₹15,000 on Himatsingka, a textile industry in Hassan, for allowing employees more than the prescribed limit to be carried on its buses. The company operates its own business to ferry its employees.

In a communiqué to media in Hassan on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner said that the administration has taken note of the industry violating the guidelines while arranging transporation for its employees. The staff members did not maintain social distancing and also, they did not wear face masks.

Earlier, the district administration had issued notice to the firm and imposed fine after getting a response to the notice.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2021 6:53:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/textile-industry-fined/article34718970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY