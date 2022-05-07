Tension in Shivamogga after car is stoned; one arrested

Tension prevailed at Sulebailu locality in Shivamogga on Friday night following an attack on a car heading towards Mattur by throwing stones at the vehicle.

Within a few minutes after the incident, many people gathered at the spot alleging that people of a particular community targeted the car and damaged the window panes. Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police were deployed in the locality throughout the night to avoid untoward incidents.

BJP district Yuva Morcha president Harikrishna told presspersons that two people attacked the car from behind. “We got information and staged a protest at the spot. The police should take steps to prevent such incidents”, he said.

Mr. Laxmi Prasad told presspersons on Saturday that one person involved in the incident had been arrested. The accused had been identified as Azgar Ali and efforts were on to arrest the other accused.

One of accused was said to be involved in a ganja case.