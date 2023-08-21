Tension in Holehonnur after Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised

August 21, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Shivamogga

Vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi Circle has led to tension in Holehonnur, in Bhadravathi taluk of Shivamogga district, on August 21. The incident came to light in the morning. As the news spread, many people gathered at the circle. Movement of vehicles has been affected.

Holehonnur police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. Additional policemen have been deployed in the town to avoid any untoward incident.

The movement of vehicles between Holehonnur and Shivamogga has been stopped. Many vehicles are stuck midway. Among those stuck are students and government employees.

Police are diverting vehicles to alternative routes.

Shivamogga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik visited the spot.