HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension in Holehonnur after Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised

Holehonnur police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused

August 21, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
After being informed about the vandalisation, Shivamogga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik visited Gandhi Circle on August 21, 2023.

After being informed about the vandalisation, Shivamogga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik visited Gandhi Circle on August 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi Circle has led to tension in Holehonnur, in Bhadravathi taluk of Shivamogga district, on August 21. The incident came to light in the morning. As the news spread, many people gathered at the circle. Movement of vehicles has been affected.

Holehonnur police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. Additional policemen have been deployed in the town to avoid any untoward incident.

The movement of vehicles between Holehonnur and Shivamogga has been stopped. Many vehicles are stuck midway. Among those stuck are students and government employees.

Police are diverting vehicles to alternative routes.

Shivamogga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik visited the spot.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.