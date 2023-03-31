Tension in Hassan’s Channarayapatna during Ramanavami procession

March 31, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - Hassan

Tension prevailed in Channarayapatna town on Thursday evening when two groups engaged in a clash during the Ramanavami procession.

Two boys, aged about 16 years, who were taking part in the procession, reportedly suffered stab injuries, while another person was allegedly assaulted by a group. The clash broke out around 9:45 pm when the procession approached the mosque on Baguru Road.

The police rushed to the scene and succeeded in taking the situation under control. Two separate complaints have been registered by Channarayapatna police. The injured are undergoing treatment in Channarayapatna hospital.