HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension in Gokak after murder of 27-year-old man

Relatives and friends suspected an old acquaintance of the victim to be the murderer and pelted stones at his house

November 13, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in parts of Gokak on the night of November 12, Sunday, after a group pelted stones at the house of a young man, accusing him of killing another.

Unidentified miscreants waylaid Santosh Pujari, 27, who worked in a petrol bunk, and killed him on the road in the outskirts of the city. His relatives and friends, who suspected an old acquaintance of the victim to be the accused, went to his house in Adi Jambava colony and began pelting stones.

Local police rushed to the spot in a few minutes and stopped the crowd. A team of district armed reserve police is stationed in the area. SP Bheema Shankar Guled is camping in Gokak. A case is being registered.

Related Topics

Karnataka / murder / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.