Tension in Bagalkot village
Ambedkar’s image in school smeared with cow dung
The police rushed to Handarangi village in Bagalkot district on Monday, after reports of desecration of an Ambedkar image in a school came.
Tension prevailed for some time after Dalit Sangharsh Samiti members staged a protest against desecration of a picture of Ambedkar by unidentified men in the government primary school.
The members said that the accused had smeared cow dung on Ambedkar’s image on the school wall.
A case has been registered in the Kerur Police Station.
