Tension breaks out at Kalaburagi district general hospital

Family members protest against ‘negligence’ as woman dies after giving birth to stillborn

Tension broke out at the Kalaburagi district general hospital here on Saturday as people staged a protest, after a woman died after being delivered of a stillborn baby on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Kanyakumari, 23, from Naduvinahalli in Kalaburagi district. Alleging negligence on the part of the doctors, her family members and relatives on Saturday protested outside the hospital.

Kanyakumari, wife of Mallikarjun, complained of uneasiness on Friday night and was rushed to the Jewargi taluk hospital, but the staff allegedly denied admission.

She was then taken to the district general hospital in Kalaburagi , where doctors diagnosed her with a serious complication.

At around 2 a.m., she gave birth and after the delivery her condition deteriorated, and she died early on Saturday.

Her relative alleged that no doctor attended to her properly.

Refuting the allegations, director of the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Kavita Patil said that the hospital received the woman in a critical condition, and appropriate medical attention was given by the staff, but it was a case of an intra-uterine death.

Police officer H.S. Raghvendra said that the victims’ family members had lodged a complaint.

The post-mortem report will be marked for an inquiry by a medical board, if the board finds medical negligence as cause for the death, a case will be filed against doctor concerned.