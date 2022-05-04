Tennis tournament organised in Belagavi

Belgaum Club organised an inter-State Tennis Tournament in Belagavi from April 29 to May 1.

Alok Aradhya and Nesar Jawoor of Davangere won the open category doubles championship. They defeated the Amar and Basavaraj from Dharwad.

In the 35+ age group, Chetan G.B. and Kumarswamy from Tumakuru defeated Mallu Yadav and Sujay Yadagir of Bagalkot. Sandeep Belludi and Yashwant Mohta of Belagavi defeated Anand Jakati from Belagavi and Anil from Davangere in the 45+ category. Jagadish Niradi and Nandakumar from Dharwad defeated Veeresh Kelgeri and Rajbansi from Dharwad in the 55+ category.

Over 250 sportspersons participated in 130 matches. Winners were given ₹10,000 and a trophy and runners-up were given ₹7,000 and a trophy.

N. Satish Kumar, IGP western range and president of Belgaum Club, said the tournament had succeeded in providing a platform for professional and amateur tennis players from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa. It is also promoting Belagavi as a sporting destination, he said.