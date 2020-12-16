Ten held on murder charge

The Channarayapatna police have arrested 10 people in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter at his farmhouse in Kamarahalli of Channarayapatna taluk.

Lingaraju, a history-sheeter, who was employed in real estate in Bengaluru, was murdered by a group on December 8. He was allegedly involved in four murders reported in Bengaluru.

R. Srinivasa Gowda, Hassan SP, had constituted a team under the leadership of B.B. Lakshme Gowda, Dy.SP. The team succeeded in identifying the involvement of 16 people in the murder. Among them, 10 have been arrested.

The accused

They are Mohan, Nanjappa, Nagaraj, Naveen Kumar, Pradeep, Sunil Kumar, Parthiban, Kannan, Velu, and Suresh, all residents of Bengaluru.

In a press release, the SP said the enmity between two rowdy groups was the reason behind the murder. The accused hatched a conspiracy to murder him, while he was at his farmhouse in his native place. Lingaraju had been staying put in his village for the last seven months.

The police seized nine hatchets, two cars, and one bike from the accused. The SP congratulated the police team for the arrests. Channarayapatna CPI B.G. Kumar, PSIs M. Srinivas, Dhanaraj and others were involved in the operation.