Temples to reopen

Major temples in Belagavi district, including Saundatti Yallamma temple and Chinchali Mayakka temple, that were closed for nearly one-and-a-half months, will reopen on September 28.

The State government has decided to throw open the temples that are managed by the Muzrai Department on September 28. Devotees will be allowed to visit the temples only if they follow COVID-19 SOPs.

However, the ban on all major rituals such as jatras, processions and rallies will continue.

In a public notice, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said that those who violate the SOPs will face serious disciplinary action.