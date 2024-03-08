GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temple of 770 Shiva Lingas inaugurated after renovation in Vijayapura

The Amaraganangala Linga Temple commemorates the 770 Sharana associates of Basavanna in the Anubhava Mantapa of the 12th century

March 08, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Legislators Sunilgouda Patil and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, among others, participating in the inauguration of the renovated Amaraganangala Linga Temple in Vijayapura on Friday.

Legislators Sunilgouda Patil and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, among others, participating in the inauguration of the renovated Amaraganangala Linga Temple in Vijayapura on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of Legislative Council Sunilgouda Patil inaugurated the renovated Amaraganangala Linga Temple in Vijayapura on Friday.

The temple has 770 Shiva Lingas to commemorate the 770 Sharana associates of Basavanna in the Anubhava Mantapa of the 12th century.

Mr. Patil, who is also a director of BLDE Association, said that the BLDE (Deemed To Be University) took up work to renovate the temple at a cost of ₹1.51 crore.

He said that the Lingas are made of blackstone, unlike the earlier ones that were made of Shellikeri stones.

A year ago, Minister and BLDE Association chairman M.B. Patil vowed to renovate the memorial. The work was done in less than a year, to be inaugurated on Mahashivaratri this year, Mr. Patil said.

The Lingas in the temple are dedicated to the memory of Sharanas like Akka Mahadevi, Adayya, Nannayya, Sujynani Deva, Kalaketa Bommaiya, Ekantada Ramayya, among others. The original memorial was built as per the wishes of Sri Bantanala Shivayogi in 1960.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that the memorial will add to the pilgrimage centres and tourist attractions in the city.

BLDE Association director Sangu Sajjan, Chief Administrative Officer R.B. Kotnal, Renuka Patil, Sharanabasava Varad, Mahantesh Biradar and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.