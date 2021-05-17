Temple converts its hall into COVID care centre

A temple in Dakshina Kannada has converted its a hall into a COVID care centre which will be put to use in a day or two.

The Mahalingeshwara Temple at Puttur managed by the Muzrai Department has made arrangements to take care of 40 persons at a time on the first floor of its hall, close to the temple.

The Executive Officer of the temple management committee, H. Naveen Bhandary, told The Hindu that the Health Department has observed that COVID-19 is being spread in Puttur and Kadaba taluks mainly from those returned from other cities and towns to their native places. Hence such persons will be accommodated in the care centre of the temple first before they go to their homes. They will be kept under observation in the centre for a week and those who do not exhibit any symptoms will be sent to their respective homes after conducting a swab test. Those who develop symptoms will be treated and if required admitted to hospitals.

Mr. Bhandary said that the Health Department will send doctors and nurses daily to the centre to monitor the health of those accommodated.

The temple has built separate cubicles with cot and bed, table and other required facilities for 40 persons.

Mr. Bhandary who is also the Executive Officer of Puttur and Kadaba Taluk Panchayats, said “the temple volunteers have joined hands in building the facilities without expecting anything in return.” The temple committee will serve food for those housed in the care centre. If required, more beds will be put on the ground floor of the building.

“The intention of the care centre is to cut the transmission to family members at the primary level,” Mr. Bhandary said.