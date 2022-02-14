Teleconsultation for women by women practitioners

Special Correspondent February 14, 2022 00:56 IST

The ‘For Women, By Women’ initiative has been launched by Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru

To help women share their health concerns and seek timely medical consultation, Manipal Hospitals has launched an initiative ‘For Women, By Women’. According to a statement from the hospital, the initiative is a videoconsultation platform where women can come forward to discuss all their health needs with the women practitioners at Manipal Hospitals. “The platform addresses any problems that females are likely to face, from a lump or swelling in the armpit, discomfort, mental fatigue, tiredness, loss of weight, missed period, headache, to psychological-emotional disorders. Moreover, it has been curated for their comfort with an easy 2-step registration process, and assures 100% confidentiality,” the statement said. The exclusive consultation will be launched on February 14, and will remain functional. Women can reach out to a dedicated phone number (+91 8951146852 or +91 9731122666), the statement added.



