Technicolor, Ricky Kej, UNICEF release ‘LiFE Song’ with a call to save trees

January 30, 2024 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Mill, a Technicolor Creative Studio, in collaboration with Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej and UNICEF India, has developed an animated masterpiece, LiFE Song.

The Mill created the animated characters of the Agents of Change - Chanu, Priya and Arjun, whose mission is to make our ways of life more sustainable for the future and take responsibility for our home planet, in LiFE Song.

According to Ricky Kej, with mesmerizing animation accompanying the soundtrack, the film eloquently depicts the journeys of three young protagonists, delving into pressing environmental and social issues of renewable energy, deforestation, and the critical imperative to address plastic waste in our oceans.

“The film underscores the universal importance of sustainability efforts as these are fundamental pillars of human progress and a brighter future for all. The agents of change depicted in LiFE Song carry this message through their actions every day.”

The LiFE Song was a presentation to the world that underscores our passion for achieving sustainability through visual storytelling; it was the perfect blend of creativity and technology, said Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor India.

“I am proud of the team at The Mill for pouring their hearts and expertise into this remarkable animated film. It is a real synergy of creativity and social goodwill to collaborate with Ricky Kej and UNICEF India to produce this special message in a spell-binding song,’‘ Ghose added.

R.K. Chand, Executive Director, The Mill and the Executive Producer of the LiFE Song, said, “For this project, the creators merged new methods of visual production real-time technologies along with the traditional animation production pipeline to achieve a level of visual fidelity and expressiveness that elevated the overall quality of character animation.”

Musicians, Shankar Mahadevan, Stewart Copeland, Salim-Sulaiman, Farrah El Dibany, Abby V, Lonnie Park, and the New York Youth Symphony under the direction of Michael Repper contributed to the song.