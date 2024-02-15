Technical glitch in UUCMS leaves students, colleges, and university in the doldrums

February 15, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga

Technical glitch in the United University and College Management System (UUCMS) of the Department of Higher Education have left many students in the doldrums. Every day, the principals of degree colleges and the officials at Kuvempu University are receiving hundreds of complaints regarding the discrepancies in the system.

Around 80 students of Sir M.V. Government Arts and Commerce College in Bhadravathi claimed that they had cleared the first semester exams in 2021-22. However, the latest result updates on the UUCMS show that they failed, forcing them to take the exams once again.

The students, who are now in the fifth semester, have to go look for the syllabus and the notes that they followed two years ago afresh to write the exams. The students and the teaching faculty at the college blame the glitches in the UUCMS for the problem.

Earlier, while uploading the first semester results, the system automatically added 50 marks to the practical paper. But students of B.Com. had no practical paper. With the inclusion of an additional 50 marks, many students had crossed the pass mark. However, now the marks added unnecessarily had been deleted, as a result, the total score of many students fell below the minimum pass mark. Now, they have to take a re-exam, according to the officials at Kuvempu University.

Three subjects

M.S. Gopinath, Registrar (Evaluation) of Kuvempu University, told The Hindu that B.Com. students faced this problem. “Whatever they were given earlier was a provisional result. Those who failed have to take the papers again. We have given them an opportunity,” he said. The officer also issued a circular to clarify this confusion. He has asked the students, who wrote – Financial Accounting, Digital Fluency, and Fundamentals of Business Accounting in the first semester of 2021-22, to check the results and take the exams. “Due to technical problems, there were discrepancies in the results earlier,” he said in the circular.

Interestingly, these complaints have forced the university to postpone the semester examinations. The university is expected to announce the timetable soon.

Complaints

Besides that, many students have faced issues with the entry of data related to their subjects and examinations. “There were 700-800 complaints with the uploading of the data. We have been rectifying them. A few more complaints need to be rectified,” said a senior official of the university.

The data related to students and their internal marks has to be uploaded by the respective colleges. However, for the past few days, they have been unable to upload data on time. “There are many issues with the UUCMS. Most of the time the server is down. We are spending more hours on data entry, than teaching, our prime job,” said a principal of a degree college, who wished not to be named.

“We cannot complain against the system in public or through the media. We have to follow whatever the department instructs us to do. Despite our repeated appeals to rectify the anomalies in the system, nothing has improved. Most of the colleges across the state are facing this problem,” said another principal.