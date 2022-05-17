TechBharat to bring into focus use of drones in farm operations

Third edition of agri tech/food tech summit to begin from May 19 on CSIR-CFTRI campus in Mysuru

The use of drones in agricultural operations for the benefit of farmers for improving returns from their farm produce will be one of the key topics that will be discussed by experts and resource persons at the three-day TechBharat-2022, which is commencing from May 19 at the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) here.

Transforming India’s Food Technology and agronomic landscape is the theme of the third edition of TechBharat, an initiative of Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka and IMS Foundation, with the support of CFTRI.

For start-ups, TechBharat is a global platform to interact and collaborate with the government, policy makers, leaders, investors, change agents and its ecosystem. A host of activities and expo have been lined up at the mega event in the sprawling campus of the country’s premier food technology lab.

“Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and drone technology will play a key role for boosting agriculture operations. TechBharat will be discussing how technology can transform the farm sector and use of drones in farm operations can be a game changer. We have arranged a session on drone tech with an expo of drones used in farm operations and interaction with the manufacturers,” said Bhojaraj C., Honorary Secretary, LUB-K.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said TechBharat will throw light on the country’s agriculture scenario in the next 10 years with the adoption of technologies that could go a long way in making the farm sector profitable. Outlook and vision for the next decade will be discussed for agriculture development.

CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh said agriculture technology is the best way to help farmers get good prices for their produce as nearly 40 per cent of the population is banking on farming for a living and 40 per cent of the country’s GDP comes from agriculture.

Agriculture is the main source for food processing, which is going to be a $535 billion industry by 2025.

She said the event has a session on millets as India produces 40 per cent of the world’s millet production and the resource persons will discuss how to leverage the strength with the year 2023 being observed as the year of millets. There is an interface of farmers with the people from R and D and academic background on business opportunities in millet processing.

Entrepreneur Chaya Nanjappa said the market expectations and behaviors of potential consumers and customer awareness of product or service will be discussed at a session on food business ecosystem – importance of marketing strategy.

She said K.N. Vasudeva Adiga, founder of Paakashala Restaurant Chain, is among the participants at the session besides top marketing executives as the food and beverages business would continue to grow in the coming decade. “TechBharat has evoked overwhelming response with participants from as far as Israel. More than 250 farmers have registered for participation,” she said.

Besides an exhibition, there is a round table discussion with 100 top executives, directors, and promoters of agri tech and food tech industries participating, interacting and exchanging ideas at the event. There is an open session on transfer of technologies – progressing farmers, start-ups and R and D interface.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be inaugurating the event on the premises of CFTRI on May 19 at 10.30 a.m. Union and State Ministers and policy makers and experts will attend the three-day summit.

B.V. Satyendra Rao, Chief Scientist, CFTRI, and Senior Principal Scientist Parigi Ramesh were present.