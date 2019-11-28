Tech device to monitor driver behaviour

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation hopes to embrace big data to make improvements to their service.

Shivayogi C Kalasad Managing Director, KSRTC, said that they had introduced technology similar to wearable devices that can track and monitor driver behaviour, keep them awake in case they dose off and also warn them of nearby traffic threats.

“Going forward, data driven decision making will play a key role in the logistic sector,” he added, while speaking at a session on Transport & Logistics: Emerging Trends in Logistics: The India Opportunity at Global Exhibition on Services (GES) 2019 that concluded here on Thursday.

Mohan S.A., member - CII National Committee on Shipping & Logistics and Chief Executive Officer Armes Maini Storage Systems said, it was imperative that logistics cost in the country come down, this could be achieved by utilising rail and waterways more efficiently.

Currently India has a skewed model of transportation which is 60% road, 20 to 25% rail and 10 to 15% waterways. The national logistics policy is a step in the right direction. Logistics in India costs 13% to 14% of the GDP while in the US it is only 9%.

“We need to ensure first and last mile connectivity particularly for MSMEs who operate on a very small budget. Indian logistics sector suffers from a lack of standardization with several players and no coordination,” said Mohan.