Teachers stay away from classes in Haveri, Gadag

Seeking fulfilment of their various demands, hundreds of primary school teachers from various places in Gadag and Haveri district took out a protest rally and staged a demonstration on Tuesday.

The teachers, who had come from various taluks in Haveri and Gadag districts, came to the district headquarters in Gadag and Haveri after boycotting classes and then, took out protest rally before staging a demonstration in front of the offices of the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts.

In Haveri, around 2,000 primary school teachers assembled in front of the district administration office and staged a demonstration raising slogans urging the State government to fulfil their demands.

Led by president of the district unit of the primary school teachers association S.R. Annayyanavar and other office-bearers, including J.R. Yalavadahalli, C.B. Patil and B. Anuradha, the protesting teachers submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Haveri.

Meanwhile, although no holiday was declared on account of the strike, students did not turn up at schools as they were aware of their teachers protest. Wherever a few teachers reported for duty, classes were held.

In Gadag, teachers took out a protest rally from Sarakari Noukarara Bhavan to the office of the Deputy Commissioner where they held a protest and submitted a memorandum.