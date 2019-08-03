Tax terrorism under Modi government, says Congress

The Congress on Saturday alleged that there was “tax terrorism” in the country and that the Modi government was misusing Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and other agencies to create fear in the minds of politicians and businessmen.

Prakash Rathod, MLC, told presspersons at the party office here on Saturday that I-T raids on the residences of Congress politicians in 2018 and 2019 had created fear among candidates who were contesting the Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections, respectively. Several members of the Rajya Sabha and MLAs in other States had joined the BJP fearing I-T raids, he claimed.

Mr. Rathod alleged that I-T raids were conducted on the residences of Satish Sail, D.K. Shivakumar, Bheema Naik, Vinay Kumar Sorake, N. Nagaraju (MTB), and other Congress leaders.

Observers appointed

The Congress has appointed observers to all the Assembly constituencies where party MLAs have been disqualified by the former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

It has appointed three or four observers in some of constituencies. The party, which is awaiting the Supreme Court ruling on the matter, has been preparing the ground in all constituencies for byelections, if any.