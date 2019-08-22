Tax-free diesel at delivery point for mechanised boats

Mechanised fishing boat owners in the State will get tax-free diesel up to 400 litres a day at the delivery point. This was decided after a meeting of legislators from coastal areas with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

Mr. Yediyurappa has directed the Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, to ensure the supply of tax-free diesel.

A delegation of fishermen led by Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari and Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat met the Chief Minister and sought to resolve various issues of fishermen, who have been reeling under financial difficulties due to diesel price hike, dearth of fish, and price fall. At present, the government has made fishermen buy diesel with tax and the tax amount is debited to their account later. But this process was cumbersome and the payments was delayed. The delegation appealed to the Chief Minister to introduce old system of providing tax free diesel at delivery point.

The delegation also sought the Chief Minister’s intervention in providing compensation to the kin of victims of the Suvarna Thribhuja boat tragedy,. The incident claimed the lives of seven fishermen.

The Chief Minister assured them that he would write to the Union government to provide compensation to the families of the victims.