Task force set up to eliminate single-use plastic

The State government has constituted a State-level special task force under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary to the government for preparing a comprehensive action plan for elimination of single-use plastics (SUP) and implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and implementing it in mission mode.

The task force has 16 members, including the chairman. The meetings of the task force will be convened once in two months, said an order. The State government designates the Directorate of Municipal Administration as the nodal department for urban areas and Rural Drinking water and Sanitation Department as nodal department for rural areas.

In Bengaluru, the task force would be set up under the Chief Commissioner of BBMP. In districts, it will be under Deputy Commissioners.

The terms of reference for State-level task force includes assessment of plastic waste generated in State with respect to collection, recycling and end of life disposal and identify gaps in plastic waste management (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) - policy, implementation, enforcement, infrastructure etc.

It has been asked to suggest measures for strengthening policy, regulatory, institutional mechanisms/structures for the implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and phasing out of single use plastic in the State; develop policies for supporting the adoption of alternatives to identified single-use plastic items prohibited under PWMR, 2016; take measures to strengthen ULBs/GPs for segregation, collection, storage, transportation, processing and disposal of plastic waste, among others.