Tanks damaged in rain, floods to be repaired soon

Minor Irrigation Department has already made initial assessment of damage

Requisite steps will be taken very soon to get tanks damaged in heavy rain and floods in July and August, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation J. Madhuswamy has said.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the Indrammana Kere in Alnavar taluk of Dharwad district on Tuesday, Mr. Madhusawamy said that heavy rain and subsequent floods caused damage to tanks and lift irrigation projects, particularly in Uttara Kannada and Dharwad districts. The department has made an initial assessment of the damage and shortly, the required works to repair and develop these tanks and projects will be taken up, he said.

The Minister said that the officials of Minor Irrigation Department have been instructed to take the stakeholders into confidence and seek suggestions from the local MLA and district in-charge Minister before finalising the plans for development of tanks.

On the charge regarding rampant corruption and low quality of works, Mr. Madhuswamy said that the department will appoint engineers from the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru and carry out third party inspection. Based on the report on quality of work, further action will be taken and there is no question of sparing anyone if complaints are found to be true, he said.

Regarding the long-pending Kalasa Banduri Nala Project, the Minister clarified that the project did not come under his department.

However, Basavaraj Bommai, who had fought for the implementation of the long-pending project and getting a rightful share of Mahadayi waters, was now the Chief Minister of the State. And, he was committed to implementing the project at the earliest.

He said that there is some delay in view of the objections filed by the Goa government. After getting the hurdles cleared, the work will be taken up on a war footing, he added.