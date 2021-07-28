Karnataka

Tahsildar caught accepting bribe

Sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught Bidar Tahsildar Gangadevi for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh from a citizen for land mutation here.

Based on a complaint, the ACB team caught Gangadevi while the Tahsildar was accepting the bribe money from Leeladhar at her residence in Pratap Nagar.

The accused tahsildar demanded the bribe from Leeladhar with a threat that she will cancel the mutation of his land at Chidri on the outskirts of the city. The bribe amount was fixed at ₹20 lakh earlier but through negotiations, it was eventually brought down to ₹15 lakh, ACB sources said.

Gangadevi has been remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 6:20:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tahsildar-caught-accepting-bribe/article35585158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY