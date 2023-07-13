T. Narsipur incident neither communal nor political, says Minister

July 13, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Cooperation H.C. Mahadevappa said here on Thursday, July 13, that the recent killing of Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal Nayak in T. Narsipur is neither communal nor political in nature though the BJP was trying to capitalise on it.

Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also in charge of Mysuru district, visited the family members of the deceased at T. Narsipur and handed over a cheque of ₹4.12 lakh to the wife of late Venugopal and commiserated with her.

He later told media persons there was no communal angle to the case nor was it politically motivated and the murder was due to differences between the members of the Yuva Brigade over a petty issue. Besides, it was not a case that could be described as a caste atrocity on SC/ST either. ‘’They were all part of a group that celebrated Hanuman Jayanthi together and owing to petty differences over a silly issue, there was a fracas that culminated in the murder of Venugopal,’’ said Mr. Mahadevappa. Yet, the BJP was trying to communalise the issue and introduce a Hindutva angle to it, he added.

Refuting suggestions that the police was lax and there was pressure on it, Mr. Mahadevappa said all the six accused have been arrested within 24 hours of the crime being committed. The police have been given a free-hand to deal with the issue and there was no truth that the government was interfering or trying to influence the case, the minister added.

Mr. Mahadevappa said a compensation of ₹8 lakh is released in case of death of SC/ST community members in such incidents. A cheque of ₹4.12 lakh has been handed over to the wife of the deceased and the remaining amount will be disbursed once the FIR was registered, he added.

In addition, efforts will be made to provide a government job to the wife of the deceased based on her educational qualifications, said Mr. Mahadevappa. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and others were present.