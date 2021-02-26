Tamil Nadu move to utilise excess Cauvery water ‘illegal’: Bommai

Terming the Tamil Nadu government’s move to utilise the excess water in the Cauvery basin as ‘illegal,’ Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Karnataka will challenge the new link scheme of Tamil Nadu in the Supreme Court.
Speaking to presspersons here after participating in a high-level meeting of technical and legal experts here, Mr. Bommai said that the Cauverytribunal has not allocated the surplus amount of water to any State . “When such is the case, it is not right on their part to devise a scheme to utilise the excess water.”
Last Sunday, Tamil Nadu government laid the foundation for the Cauvery-Vellaru-Vaigai-Gundar link scheme to utilise about 42 tmc ft. of water in the Cauvery basin and supply to its southern districts. This, sources said, was above the allocation that Tamil Nadu gets under the tribunal award. While the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal awarded 419 tmc ft. of water annually to Tamil Nadu in 2007, the Supreme Court revised it to 404 tmc ft. in 2018.
He said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has already written to the Union government, raising the opposition to the project. The State government has asked the legal team to mount a challenge effectively against the scheme in the Supreme Court, he added.
Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jharkiholi, who chaired the meeting, said that the State government will legally and politically challenge Tamil Nadu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath