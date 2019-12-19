Symbolic protest in Vijayapura

After the authorities imposed Section 144 of the Cr.PC in the State to prevent people taking out a rally against CAA and NRC, a group of people, in a symbolic protest, gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum against the Union government decision to implement CAA and NRC.

A group led by farmer leader Bhimshi Kaladagi gathered here on Thursday to express anguish against the decision of the Union government.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Kaladagi criticised the BJP government in the State for imposing Section 144 which, he said, was aimed at preventing people from raising their voices against CAA and NRC.

Bhagwan Reddy, a Communist leader who read out a memorandum in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil and Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam, said that the plan of the BJP government is to divide the nation on communal lines.

He said that such job was first done by the British and organisations such as Hindu Mahasabha and the Muslim League; it is now being replicated by the BJP government.

Condemning the decision, he demanded that the government immediately withdraw these laws in the interest of the country and unity.