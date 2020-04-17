SWR transports 700 tonnes of cargo during lockdown

Operating the freight trains during lockdown to ensure supply of essential commodities, the South Western Railway has carried around 700 tonnes of freight.

According to a release issued here, 15 pairs of special parcel trains were run by the SWR from Bengaluru to various parts of the country. Through these parcel trains, foodgrains, dairy products, medical equipment, fruits, vegetables, fertilizers and other items were delivered to different destinations.

Under the services all kinds of commodities, even of smaller quantities were transported through time-tabled parcel special trains, based on demand. Parcel cargo by en-route loading is also being permitted at scheduled stoppages to allow maximum usage. Unloading also was given at intermediate stations for distribution of essential commodities, the release said.

On April 13, through parcel train No.00619 Yeswantpur–H. Nizamuddin, 234 parcels of food material, medicines, fertilizers, sweets, capsicum, and machine parts weighing 4.3 tonnes were booked to Nizamuddin. Enroute, 300 packets of dry coconut weighing 4.5 tonnes was booked from Arsikere to Miraj and 60 packets dry coconut weighing 1.4 tonnes was booked to Hubballi. Chilli powder and seeds booked from Bydagi/Haveri was carried up to Chandigarh.

Though this train was up to Nizamuddin only, SWR arranged to transport the material till Chandigarh, by loading in different parcel train at Nizamuddin, the release said.

On the same day, on Yeswantpur-Howrah–Yeswantpur train, 600 packages weighing 9.3 tonnes was loaded from Yeswantpur. These packages consisted of hatching eggs (4 tonnes), capsicum (3 tonnes) and mangoes.

On April 14, cargo special from Yeswantpur to Howrah, 836 packages containing capsicum, medical equipment, mangoes, and hatching eggs weighing 14 tonnes were loaded to Howrah. Enroute, 144 packets of hatching eggs weighing 2.t Tonnes were unloaded at Bhubaneswar. April 15, 603 packets of medical goods, mangoes, sanitary goods, hatching eggs weighing 9.6 Tonnes were sent to Howrah. Enroute 161 packets of Hatching eggs weighing 2.3 Tonnes and medicine were unloaded at Bhubaneswar, the release said.

SWR has also taken precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19. The loading, unloading workers have been provided with masks and advised to wash hands thoroughly frequently, including before and after loading. Social distancing is also being ensured during loading and unloading of commodities, the release said.

SWR will run Train Nos.00633 / 00634 Hubballi – KSR Bengaluru – Hubbalii Parcel Express between April 20 and 23 and the parcel train will make two trips in each direction. The train will have commercial stoppages at Gadag, Koppal, Hosapete, Ballari, Guntakal and Dharmavaram in both directions and parcels can be loaded at all these stations. Loading of parcels will be permitted at other en-route stations also depending on the demand, the release said.

Facility available

E-Commerce companies, traders and Railway customers are requested to avail this facility by registering their demand and join Indian Railways with India’s fight against COVID-19.

Customers can contact 9731666950, 9731668950, 9731667950 for booking in next parcel special trains.