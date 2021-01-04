SWR to run special trains

South Western Railway will run superfast special trains from Monday, to cater to the festival rush. The special services are Train No. 06081/06082 MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central six days in a week (except Wednesday) Shatabdi Special.

Train No. 06081 will leave MGR Chennai Central at 6 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 1 p.m. the same day, starting from MGR Chennai Central on Monday. In the return direction, Train No 06082 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central will leave Mysuru at 2.15 p.m. and reach MGR Chennai Central at 9.25 p.m. the same day starting from Mysuru on Monday, until further advice. It will have 16 coaches comprising 12 AC Chair Cars, two AC Executive Chair Cars and two Luggage cum Brake Vans with Generator.

The other services will be Train No. 06079/06080 MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central Daily Superfast Express Special. Train No. 06079 will leave daily MGR Chennai Central at 7.40 a.m. and reach KSR Bengaluru at 1.45 p.m. on the same day starting from MGR Chennai Central on Monday, until further advice. In the return direction, Train No. 06080 will leave KSR Bengaluru at 2.45 p.m. and reach MGR Chennai Central at 8.55 p.m. the same day starting from KSR Bengaluru on Monday, until further advice. It will have 24 coaches comprising two AC Chair Cars, 14 Chair Cars, five General Second Class coaches, two Second Class Luggage cum Brake Vans / Divyangjan friendly coaches and one pantry car.

Train No. 06077 Coimbatore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Festival Special Express will leave Coimbatore at 4.15 p.m. on Sundays and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2.15 p.m. on Tuesdays starting from Coimbatore on January 3 to January 31, 2021. In the return direction, Train No 06078 will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays and reach Coimbatore at 6.30 a.m. on Fridays starting from Hazrat Nizamuddin on January 6 to February 3, 2021. It will have 22 coaches comprising one AC 2-Tier Coach, three AC 3-Tier coaches, 13 Second Class Sleeper coaches, three General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage cum Brake Vans.

Services extended

Train No 07225 Vijayawada-Hubballi Daily Festival Special Express will be extended further from Vijayawada from January 20 to March 31, 2021. Train No 07226 Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Festival Special Express will be extended further from Hubballi from January 21 to April 1, 2021. Train No 02785 Kacheguda-Mysuru Daily Festival Special Express will be extended further from Kacheguda from Jan. 20 to March 31. Train No 02786 Mysuru-Kacheguda Daily Festival Special will be extended further from Mysuru from January 21 to April 1.

Revised schedules

Train No 07225/07226 Vijayawada-Hubballi-Vijayawada Festival Special Express will leave Vijayawada at 7.45 p.m. and reach Hubballi at 11.20 a.m. the next day starting from Vijayawada on Jan. 20 (five trips). In the return direction, Train No 07226 Hubballi-Vijayawada Festival Special Express will leave Hubballi at 1.30 p.m. and reach Vijayawada at 5.40 a.m. the next day starting from Hubballi on Jan. 21 (five trips).

Train No 02249 KSR Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Weekly Superfast Special Express will arrive at Balasore at 7.31 a.m. and leave at 7.33 a.m. It will arrive at Kharagpur at 9.10 a.m. and leave at 9.15 a.m., starting from KSR Bengaluru on January 6. Train No 02551 Yesvantpur-Kamakhya Weekly Superfast Special Express will arrive at Hijli at 2.42 p.m. and leave at 2.50 p.m., arrive at Midnapore at 3.40 p.m. and leave at 3.42 p.m., arrive at Bankura at 4.52 p.m. and leave at 4.54 a.m. and arrive at Adra at 5.40 p.m. and leave at 5.45 p.m. starting from Yesvantpur on January 2.