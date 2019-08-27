SWR officials told to make suburban rail a priority

Lending hope for the suburban railway project, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who held a review meeting with officials of the South Western Railway recently, directed them to make suburban rail transport a priority. He also suggested that they explore the feasibility of additional suburban services between Bengaluru and Whitefield during peak hours, a release said.
The Minister also advised the Regional Manager, IRCTC, to improve the quality of catering service in trains and include more regional dishes from Karnataka. He advised railway officials to strictly enforce the ban of plastic on railway premises from October 2, the release added.
