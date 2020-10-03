SWR cancels Bengaluru-Mangaluru special express

South Western Railway (SWR) on Friday announced temporary cancellation of Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru Special Express (06515/16) operating four days a week via Kunigal citing poor patronage.

Train No. 06539/06540 Bengaluru–Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru Express Special (six days a week) too will be cancelled from October 7 for the same reason.

A release from SWR here said the Bengaluru-Mangaluru service would be cancelled with effect from October 7 and the Mangaluru-Bengaluru service would be cancelled with effect from October 11. A notification said the decision for temporary cancellation was being taken on the directions of the Railway Board. Expressing surprise over SWR’s decision, sources in Southern Railway that controls Mangaluru Railway region said, an average 100 passengers boarded the train from Central itself every day. The patronage has improved from 10-15 people in the beginning (September first week) to nearly one hundred these days, they said.

Consequent to cancellation of train no. 065165/16, the days of service of train no. 06517/18 Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru Special Express (three days a week via Mysuru) will change, SWR said. Train No. 06517 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Tri-weekly Express will run from Bengaluru on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, instead of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, from October 7. Train No. 06518 Mangaluru Central- Bengaluru Tri-weekly Express will run from Mangaluru Central on Thursday, Saturday and Monday, instead of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from October 8.