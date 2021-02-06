Swami Vivekananda Adventure Park established in Hubballi

South Western Railway (SWR) has developed an adventure park at one of its railway colonies in Hubballi and named it after Swami Vivekananda.
SWR general manager Ajay Kumar Singh inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Adventure Park at Vinoba Nagar on Gadag Road and said that a team from the Hubballi division had come up with the novel concept and implemented it in a very short span of time. “Adventure sports help in maintaining physical fitness and mental ability, inculcate firm determination, and boosts self-confidence and courage. We need muscles of iron and nerves of steel,” he said.
The park has activities such as suspension gate bridge, watchtower, rope net climbing, zigzag logger, swings, rope ladder, climbing wall, tree house, monkey bridge, self trolley, tyre obstacles, tunnels, and more.
A team of Bharat Scouts and Guides implemented the project based on a concept developed by the Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division, Jogendra Yadvendum. A team of Railway Protection Force and Bharat Scouts and Guides held a demonstration on adventure sports on the occasion.
