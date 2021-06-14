Suttur Mutt Swamiji’s mother passes away

Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamji’s mother Shivanagamma passed away due to age-related ailments in the early hours of Monday.

The last rites of Ms. Shivanagamma, 90, wife of late advocate S.M. Prabhuswamy, were held at Suttur near here.

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who condoled her death, said Ms. Shivanagamma had endeavoured to provide education and culture to her six children while ensuring that they were assets to society. Her six children were S.P. Shashikala, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Shadaksharaswamy (IAS), JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath and S.P. Umadevi.

Others condoling her death included Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Forests, Kannada and Culture Araind Limbavali, and former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda.