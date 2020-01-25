Karnataka

Suspended KPTCL employee found dead

An employee of KPTCL, who was suspended following attempting to murder his colleague in office in Hassan last year, was found dead on a railway track near Hassan Railway Station on Friday night.

The police have identified him as M.N. Manjunath, who was out on bail after he was sent to judicial custody on charges of assaulting his colleagues.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Manjunath, Station Assistant (Grade-2), was arrested on June 14, 2019, after he hit his senior colleagues Swathi Dikshit, Assistant Engineer, and Venkate Gowda, Station Assistant (Grade-1), with a hatchet. He had a grudge against the Assistant Engineer. Venkate Gowda suffered injuries as he intervened to safeguard the officer. Manjunath recently got bail in the case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

