Surveillance intensified in border areas in Kalaburagi, Bidar

Rising concern over a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi and Bidar district authorities have intensified surveillance in border areas to keep track of passengers arriving from Maharashtra.

“We need to be cautious as we share a border with Maharashtra, which has reported increasing cases of COVID-19. As a possible third-wave fear looms, officials have been instructed to conduct more tests at border check-posts to keep a check on the spread of the pandemic,” Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dileesh Sasi has said.

Six check-posts have been set up at entry points in Arjungi, Mashal and Belurgi villages in Afzalpur taluk and at Khajuri, Hirolli and Nimbal villages in Aland taluk on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border in Kalaburagi district.

Travellers from Maharashtra have to produce RT-PCR negative test reports done not earlier than 72 hours before their journey. And, commuters who travel between the two States on a regular basis for emergency reasons must get tested every fortnight.

The officials deployed at the check-posts said that the movement of private vehicles on these border routes has come down since Saturday evening.

In Bidar

Bidar Deputy Commissioner R. Ramachandran has said that eight check-posts have been set up in Kaudgaon, Wanmarpalli, Ekamba, Jambgi, Kuntegaon, Mehkar, Chandakpur and Shahajani Aurad villages in three taluks across the Karnataka-Maharashtra border in Bidar district.