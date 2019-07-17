Surprise checks at petty shops and bars

The municipal staff along with the police conducted surprise checks at various petty shops, bars and restaurants in Hubballi on Tuesday following complaints about sale of tobacco products violating norms.

The checks were carried out around Indi Pump in Old Hubballi and penalty was imposed for violation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Under Section 4 and Section 6 A of COTPA, 20 shops owners were booked for violating norms. The staff of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation then collected a fine amount of ₹ 3,200 from them. Subsequently, they distributed warning signboards related to tobacco products to them.

Zonal Assistant Commissioner Anand Kamble, Health Inspector Heena Kousar, M.I. Kallappanavar and others carried out the checks.