Following the spread of COVID-19 across the State, the Excise Department has issued an order directing all distilleries to manufacture and supply alcohol-based sanitisers in bulk to the district administration and the Health Department.

The order directed all Deputy Commissioners of the Excise Department to ensure that there is no shortage of spirit and other raw materials essential for manufacturing alcohol-based sanitisers.

The order said the distillery officers/jurisdictional excise officers of places where distilleries are located and the district Deputy Commissioners of Excise should work in coordination with distilleries to manufacture and supply sanitiser in bulk.

The Deputy Commissioners of both Excise and Revenue Departments have been instructed to work in coordination to supply alcohol-based sanitisers in bulk without any impediments to the district administration.

It said distilleries should be account for the spirit utilised for manufacture and the supply of alcohol-based sanitisers and complete details should be submitted to distillery officers and the district Deputy Commissioners of Excise who would verify such details and submit a consolidated report (distillery-wise) indicating details of supplies made to the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of the district.