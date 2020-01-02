Karnataka

Sunil Puranik is chairman of Karnataka Film Academy

more-in

The State government on Wednesday issued an order appointing director, producer and actor Sunil Puranik as chairman of the Karnataka Film Academy. Mr. Puranik has acted in over 25 films, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, and in TV serials. He is recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava and Kempegowda awards.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 8:30:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sunil-puranik-is-chairman-of-karnataka-film-academy/article30457160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY