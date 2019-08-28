Sulking Ministers take charge; no Cabinet expansion for now

As the dust over portfolio allocation seems to be settling down, those who did not make it to the Cabinet have been exerting pressure for a second expansion for them to join in.

Though Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is also reportedly keen on this, the party central leadership has ruled out any Cabinet expansion for the time being until the case of disqualification of rebel MLAs — pending before the Supreme Court — is settled.

“The next round of Cabinet expansion will happen only when the rebel’s case in the Supreme Court is settled,” said a senior BJP leader.

Two in waiting

Mr. Yediyurappa, however, is reportedly keen on inducting seven-time MLA Umesh Katti and three-time MLA Arvind Limbavali, both his close associates and former Ministers, into the Cabinet in an expansion soon, sources close to the Chief Minister said. However, this has been turned down by the high command.

“The central leadership does not want to accommodate any dissenting voices as that will only open a Pandora’s box, which may lead to a situation similar to that of the coalition government,” a senior BJP strategist said.

“Some leaders seem to be still in the mood of 2008-13 when the high command was weak and the BJP government in the State was constantly wrecked by dissent from within. The scenario has completely changed. The present leadership will brook no dissent and the leaders have no choice but to fall in line,” a senior party leader said.

Meanwhile, most of the sulking Ministers visited the State Secretariat and took charge on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, and Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, who were reportedly sulking, took charge and held their maiden meetings on Wednesday.

While Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, also reportedly upset, took charge on Tuesday itself, Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu is expected to take charge soon.

There were sporadic protests by the Valmiki Community demanding that Mr. Sriramulu be made Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday as well.