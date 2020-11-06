Sugarcane factory starts crushing operations

The Chamundeshwari Sugar Factory at Srinivasapura in Channarayapatna taluk started crushing sugarcane on Friday. The factory had stopped its operation for the last four-and-a-half years for expansion.

Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and farmers had gathered at the factory to mark the occasion. They dumped the sugarcane bundles at the place meant for crushing in the factory. Sugarcane growers of the district had staged protests demanding the restart of the factory.

Mr. Balakrishna, speaking on the occasion, said the crushing of sugarcane had been stopped as the private operator wanted time to expand the capacity of the machinery. Due to demonetisation and COVID-19 pandemic, the relaunch of the factory was delayed. Meanwhile, a dust catcher also collapsed further delaying the expansion efforts.

The factory can crush up to 3,500 tonnes of sugarcane in a day. In the current season, the factory would crush 2 lakh tonnes of sugarcane. “The restart of the factory would help farmers in Hassan and neighbouring districts”, he said.

The factory owned by Hemavati Cooperative Union has been handed over to Chamundeshwari Sugars through an understanding. The private partner owed ₹ 21 crore to the management of Hemavati Cooperative Union. “The private company will clear the dues through regular payments”, the MLA added.