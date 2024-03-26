GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sudha Murty felicitated in Belagavi

March 26, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various women’s organisations felicitating Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty in Belagavi.

Members of various women’s organisations felicitating Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Sanskruti Mahila Mandal and other organisations felicitated Sudha Murty, writer and Rajya Sabha member, in Belagavi on Sunday.

Members of various women’s associations gathered to interact with her and felicitate Ms. Murty at an event in BUDA Complex in Doordarshan Nagar.

It was organised as part of International Day of Women. Members of Belgaum Ladies Association, Raddi Women’s Association, Maitri Club, Nanu Nammavarondige Ladies Front and Patanjali Yoga Centre were present.

Ms. Murty stressed on the importance of duties and responsibilities of women in the present era when society is in need of Nari Shakti or women power.

“They have to take up social service activities, along with their domestic duties. They can help poor students in some way, either monetarily or intellectually, by giving their valuable time,” she said. “This will ensure that we can attain inner peace,” she added.

