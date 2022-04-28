Subsidies will be provided for EWS to start entrepreneurship, says Murugesh Nirani

Programme to promote entrepreneurship held in Mysuru

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani interacting with students ahead of inaugurating a programme to promote entrepreneurship, in Mysuru on Thursday | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Programme to promote entrepreneurship held in Mysuru

The Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R. Nirani said here on Thursday that subsidies will be provided to economically weaker communities to take up entrepreneurship, and start industries.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ (‘Be an Entrepreneur, Become an Employer’) — a program aimed at attracting youth and professional students to entrepreneurship and employment generation.

The program was organised by The Department of Industries and Commerce at the Karnataka State Open University auditorium.

The Minister said students would be hand-held to become entrepreneurs in the areas of their interest and experts from various sectors and government departments will provide the necessary guidance and assistance.

The programme is being held across Karnataka to promote entrepreneurship among the graduates to turn them into employment generators instead of being job seekers. The programme will pan out for a few months and will include extensive training for those keen to start their enterprise.

Mr. Nirani said that Maharaja of Mysuru Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was a great source of motivation and inspired him to start 22 industries and provide employment to nearly 75,000 people.

The minister also interacted with the students and urged them to start their own enterprises, become self-reliant and create numerous opportunities for themselves and others.

He said Karnataka has emerged as one of the top FDI recipients with a share of 42% in the country and was the most attractive investment destination due to the many industry-friendly policies and progressive reforms of the government Bengaluru has been an Innovation hub with many global companies setting up their R&D center in the city.

Around 5,000 students from various colleges in Mysore and revenue region districts – Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Chikmagalur, Hassan, and Kodagu districts participated in the program through video conferencing.

The daylong program aimed to provide a platform for technical students, youngsters to directly interact with successful entrepreneurs, and industry experts to gain knowledge, and learn about the various schemes and programs of the government. There was also motivational talks by successful entrepreneurs.

Mr. M.T.B. Nagaraj, Minister for Municipal Administration, Small Scale Industries & Public Enterprises, Government of Karnataka, Mr. L. Nagendra, MLA Ms. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce of Karnataka, and senior officials of Department of Industries and Commerce, Karnataka Udyog Mitra, Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry etc. were present.

Kaigarika Adalat held

Kaigarika Adalat was conducted in Mysuru after a gap of more than 10 years and 39 grievances received by the authorities were disposed off during the event.

The programme is an initiative to help industrialists and other stakeholders to resolve their grievances and complaints on the spot. As the grievances pertained to different departments of the Government representatives from 15 departments attended the Adalat. This included KIADB, KSSIDC, KSPCB, Labour, Factories and Boilers, Urban Development, Municipal Administration, and Fire Department.