Submissions for poetry festival before May 16

Rostrum Diaries, a virtual cultural group curated by a group of young people from Belagavi, will host the Belagavi Poetry Festival, a virtual literary festival.

The multi-lingual festival will invite poems in English, Hindi, Kannada and Marathi.

Submissions will have to be done online. The deadline for all participants to register is May 16, 2021.

A total of 200 short-listed poems will be brought out in a book form. A few of the winners will perform at the valedictory at Hote Eefa, on June 6.

Every performer would be getting the e-copy of the participation certificate and also, it shall be emailed after the valedictory function.

Details can be had from the website www.belagavipoetryfestival.com or call the Rostrum team on Ph: 9986186781.

Abhishek Bendigeri, IT professional and actor, Madhav Prabhu, cardiologist, and Swatee Jog, writer, are steering the festival.

Rostrum Diaries has been organising poetry recitals and literature appreciation sessions for the last four years. Over 13 seasons of Rostrum Diaries, a 1,000 and more artists have performed live in English, Hindi, Kannada and Marathi through poems, stories, stand-up comedy and music.