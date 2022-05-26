Sub-Inspector, constable suspended for dereliction of duty
Superintendent of Police takes action after instructions come from Minister
Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has placed a Sub-Inspector of Police and a constable attached to Yadgir Town Police Station under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty.
The suspended Sub-Inspector of Police and the constable are Chandrashekhar and Adbul, respectively.
Acting on instructions given by district in-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan, Dr. Vedamurthy suspended the two after they failed to curb illegal sand extraction in the Town Police limits.
The Minister, who has received several complaints on illegal sand extraction, specifically directed the Superintendent of Police to take stern measures to ensure that there are no illegal activities involving sand extraction in the district, sources said.
The Sub-Inspector of Police and the constable concerned failed to discharge their duty assigned to them and thus, they have been placed under suspension, the sources added.
