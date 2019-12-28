Study picnics among measures planned to boost SSLC results in Karnataka

With the countdown to the SSLC examination beginning, school managements, parents and even legislators and bureaucrats are coming up with measures to ensure that students post impressive results.

Private school managements are planning to start a programme called ‘super student’ for class 10 students in January. Under this programme, students are supposed to first take an undertaking that they will adhere to certain rules, including adequate preparation for a few hours every day and exercise. They also have to follow the study techniques provided to them.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said the students would be given a schedule to help them manage their time effectively. A presentation will be given to students with tips, ranging from the correct posture and diet to follow to exercise that will help them unwind.

Several Deputy Commissioners too have taken up various initiatives to ensure that the students in their districts are not left behind. Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said the authorities were planning to organise picnics every month, taking students to open fields that will provide a conducive environment to study. “They will be split into groups and can study together,” she said.

She added that the authorities have identified around 6,000 students out of the total of 28,000 to get special study material and mock tests before the final exam. The district administration will be using CSR funds for this purpose.

TV and gadgets

It is not just class 10 students who have been asked to refrain from watching television or reduce their use of gadgets. In Karkala Assembly constituency, MLA Sunil Kumar has urged parents to do the same. “Children emulate everything their parents do. This year, we want to achieve 100% results. We have issued guidelines that both parents and students need to follow. We have told parents not to watch television in the evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” he said.

The BJP leader has also launched a programme titled ‘Mission 100’ and wants all 2,657 SSLC students in his constituency to clear the exam, which is scheduled for March. Besides organising meetings with parents and teachers, the MLA visits the homes of students in the morning and evening to inquire about their preparations.

Mr. Kumar also said that from January 1, all the male students of government, aided and private schools would attend night classes, to be held at select government schools in his constituency. He said that while the aim of Mission 100 is to ensure that all students pass, there are also ‘distinction’ as well as ‘620 out of 625’ plans.