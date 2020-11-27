Study chair in the name of SPB at Mysore university

Hamsalekha to be visiting faculty

In a tribute to the legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away recently, the University of Mysore has announced setting up of a study chair in his memory and noted music director Hamsalekha has agreed to be part of the chair as a visiting faculty.

This is perhaps the first time in the history of the university that a study chair connected to music has been constituted. “I think it is the first time in the university. SPB was a legend and we want to pay our homage to him by taking up research and activities in his memory besides holding cultural programmes,” said Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar.

He told The Hindu that the study chair would function at the University Fine Arts College and Mr. Hamsalekha would lend his expertise as the visiting faculty, training and guiding students and scholars for one year.

“The chair will chronicle the journey of the singer and his contribution to the field of music,” the Vice-Chancellor said, adding that the university has also proposed to bring out books on the singer.

A sum of ₹5 lakh had been sanctioned for setting up the chair and its tenure has been fixed for one year. “If need be, the tenure will be extended,” he said.