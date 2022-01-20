Karnataka

Students, teachers test positive

The authorities have ordered the closure of the Government High School at Neloor village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district after four students and six teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

All those infected are asymptomatic and have been put under home quarantine, Health Department officials said.

The officials have collected swab samples of all students and teachers. And, those who have come in contact with students are being traced. Testing in the entire village has also been intensified.


