Karnataka

Students stay away from college after arrest episode

Following the arrest of three Kashmiri students of a private engineering college here, the remaining students have stayed away from college.

The principal said that there were a total of seven Kashmiri students in the college out of which two had gone to their native place before the arrests were made. Two other students had gone to their relatives’ place after informing the hostel warden.

Considering the situation those who had gone to their native place had extended their stay by another week, the principal added.

Meanwhile, the Vidyanagar police have filed suo motu cases against 10-15 unknown persons who had tried to attack the three Kashmiri students who were accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogans at the court complex here on February 17. These people had raised slogans and tried to attack the accused when they were being taken to the police van after the court remanded them in judicial custody. The case has been handed over to the Hubballi Rural police station.

